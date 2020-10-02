Permission To Be Just A Totally Shitty Person

I get that it's some of Trump's appeal, or the appeal of the image of guys like Trump generally. For the people who get absolutely enraged if someone gently suggests their behavior should be different, or their coffee order is slightly wrong. Being a shouty sentient ham, but sexy* and a billionaire!
Rock stars, movie stars, sure, whatever. Dickheads can be your idols. But not the president of this damn country.
*Trump is not sexy, but he cultivated an image of the guy who could bang anyone he wanted to.