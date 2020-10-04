Sunday, October 04, 2020

Poll Porn

That Trump guy, who cares.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and a majority of Americans think Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

and


by Atrios at 09:30