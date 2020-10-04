NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and a majority of Americans think Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.
Headlines from new NBC/WSJ poll (conducted after the debate, 9/30-10/1)— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) October 4, 2020
1. Biden's national lead among registered voters expands from 8pts to 14pts
Biden 53%
Trump 39%
Was Biden 51%, Trump 43% in Sept poll before debate