Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Reaping

Feel terrible for these people.
Reflecting widespread dismay among administration officials, a White House source told Axios:
  • "It's insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff's health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff. This place is a cesspool."
  • "He was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It's just selfish."
by Atrios at 09:30