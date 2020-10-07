But officials confided to The Daily Beast that they felt nervous about even showing up, fearing that their place of work had become a COVID hot zone. Some were blunt in their dismay with President Trump and worried about possible interactions with him in the near future.
“He’s the president, we can’t run away from him if he approaches,” a senior administration official said. “But the circle of people who feel comfortable telling him if he’s being inconsiderate is very small.”
Or you could go to work, whine to the press, help the guy continue to kill us all, get sick, and then go home and kill your families.
Larry Kudlow tells @CNBC that President Trump went to the Oval Office Tuesday with “extra precautions.”— Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) October 7, 2020