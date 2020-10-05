Multiple White House sources told ABC News there is "a full-blown freak-out" in the administration waiting to see who will be next to test positive -- with aides not trusting each other and some trying to find ways to avoid coming into work at all. “Because we’ve had some cases in the West Wing, more people are working remotely today than in previous days, and that’s the way the process is supposed to work,” White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern said Monday afternoon.You guys sure did own the libs, though. Good job.
The sources added that there weren't many staffers in the West Wing Monday afternoon and there was a lot of regret for not taking the coronavirus more seriously by not wearing masks and social distancing regularly.
Monday, October 05, 2020
Sounds Like A Great Place To Work
It is hilarious.
by Atrios at 16:30