Still Dyin'

Like many things, it wouldn't be that expensive (or wouldn't have to be) and it wouldn't be that hard, but even aside from Trump, features of our dumb country make even the simple necessary things seem unimaginable. I mean, I can't believe there's some sort of "debate" about whether a hypothetical vaccine would be free for everyone, or just free for some people. Maybe the pulic benefits of government aren't *always* obvious over and above the private benefits, but the benefits of vaccinating everyone as soon as possible are pretty damn obvious! Even the Galt goers should be able to see this!
Our dumb country.