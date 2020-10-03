But while Trump's diagnosis trains the spotlight on his biggest vulnerability — his handling of the pandemic — some Republicans saw a silver lining. Trump has long been dismissive of the virus, but this could allow the president to show empathy for other sickened Americans sickened.One last chance for a pivot!
“It does give him a chance to recast himself with his people and to show a thimbleful of humility,” said former George W. Bush White House aide Scott Jennings, “and to identify with what the rest of the people are going through.”
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Sure, Jan
In my VAST LIFE EXPERIENCE of observing these things, powerful "invincible" people who are briefly humbled after getting smacked in the face with a small dose of reality learn absolutely nothing positive from it, and if anything come out the other side bigger assholes than before.
