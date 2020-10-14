That Fucking Newspaper

The New York Post is a garabge outlet, of course, but it's a useful way to get things into more mainstream coverage and first thing this morning, Maggie Haberman was retweeting that shit as much as anything had been retweeted before.
Only a bit later did she pretend she was being very skeptical of the story she had not shown any skepticism about, because she thought happy days were finally here again.
“...both the computer and hard drive were seized by the FBI in December, after the shop’s owner says he alerted the feds to their existence.” https://t.co/VggHCJKKI9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 14, 2020
Reader, there was no questioning.
I'm sorry that you can't see my questioning the idea that the FBI is involved as "amplifying' this. Or that you're ignoring subsequent tweets. But it is what happens on this website.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 14, 2020
An issue for years has been that almost any horseshit jumps from the right wing fever swamps to the more resecptable news outlets. It's actually been a bit better in recent years, now that Matt Drudge No Longer Rules their World, but there's Maggie eagerly awaiting anything that comes to her from her old newspaper.