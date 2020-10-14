Wednesday, October 14, 2020

That Fucking Newspaper

I can't believe I have to explain to A VERY IMPORTANT JOURNALIST AT THE NEW YORK TIMES that a story sourced to Rudy and Bannon about a laptop from some random computer store guy which supposedly had some pictures of Hunter Biden and... Christ I'm not even going to bother.

The New York Post is a garabge outlet, of course, but it's a useful way to get things into more mainstream coverage and first thing this morning, Maggie Haberman was retweeting that shit as much as anything had been retweeted before.

Only a bit later did she pretend she was being very skeptical of the story she had not shown any skepticism about, because she thought happy days were finally here again.

Reader, there was no questioning.

An issue for years has been that almost any horseshit jumps from the right wing fever swamps to the more resecptable news outlets. It's actually been a bit better in recent years, now that Matt Drudge No Longer Rules their World, but there's Maggie eagerly awaiting anything that comes to her from her old newspaper.

