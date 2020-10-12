That Only Leaves Them Three Per Cent For The Future.

There are issues other than concerns about declining abilities with our octogenarian rulers. I don't think my political concerns have radically changed over the past 20 years, but the priorities do swap around a bit. The things I care enough to bother with on a sustained basis change. Some of that change happens because my time horizon shrinks a bit every year. I'm not that old yet, but planting the seeds for things that only bear fruit in 20 years doesn't interest me quite as much as it might have just a few years ago.
There are moments when the people who have ruled us for a very long time have responsibilities. And, welp...