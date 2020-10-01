Thursday, October 01, 2020
The Good Republicans
I don't care if they exhume some former governor from 2003 to come out and endorse Biden. Maybe that helps the Biden campaign, maybe not, but it certainly should do nothing to perpetuate the myth of GOOD REPUBLICANS. From Majority Leader on down to the head of the ice cream social committee, basically every Republican at every level of government in every municipality in this country is on board with the widespread death and destruction that Trump is inflicting. I'm sorry, except Susan Collins, who is sometimes concerned, and Mitt, who pops up to say, "golly! my stars!" now and then.
