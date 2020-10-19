They're Bad People

The Right has had the better amplification machine for decades, and every journalist knows this, so they can always squeal more loudly on any given issue of the day. Yes it's always true that "Democrats need to play the game better," but also always important to ask, "why, exactly, are these the rules of The Game and why, exactly, is it completely reasonable to call it, 'a game'?"
Anyway, I've been repeating myself on these issues on this dumb blog for EIGHTEEN YEARS NOW. It gets a bit monotonous, I realize, and in some ways thing are genuinely better than they used to be. And yet...