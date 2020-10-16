Friday, October 16, 2020

Up Up And Away

There was a time when one could see some degree of Trump sycophancy by Red State governors as a clever ploy to get the necessary goodies to fight Covid. Kiss ass, get the PPE and ventilators. Gross, but you get it.

But the evidence that most of them believe their own bullshit and/or are happy for the great culling to just take their people to the Good Place is pretty strong. What's going on in South Dakota is...bad.

Left to mayors to just beg.

The mayors of South Dakota's largest cities have written an open letter to the citizens of the state, asking that they do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The letter, signed by 16 mayors including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and released through the South Dakota Municipal League, says they "have come together to bring you a united message concerning the COVID pandemic in our state."
Absent is the sociopathic governor.
