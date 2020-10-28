WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is using her Facebook page to amplify unsubstantiated claims of corruption by Joe Biden.
Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, asked her more than 10,000 followers Monday to consider sharing a link focused on alleged corruption by the Democratic nominee for president and his son, Hunter, as well as claims that social media companies are censoring reports about the Bidens.
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
We're All Posters Now
I probably should understand it, given what I do all day, but the lure of the internet for wealthy and powerful people evades me. Sure Thomas doesn't make zillions, but she's had good grift going for years. They can afford to go sip wine in Italy instead of mainlining Fox and hosting facebook groups for wackos.
