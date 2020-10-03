Attendees were so confident that the contagion would not invade their seemingly safe space at the White House that, according to Jenkins, after guests tested negative that day they were instructed they no longer needed to cover their faces. The no-mask mantra applied indoors as well. Cabinet members, senators, Barrett family members and others mixed unencumbered at tightly packed, indoor receptions in the White House’s Diplomatic Room and Cabinet Room.Welp...
Saturday, October 03, 2020
We're Fucking Invincible
I can see people going to the Rose Garden event, and generally thinking outside is ok if not perfectly safe, but then...
by Atrios at 07:30