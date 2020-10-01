Thursday, October 01, 2020

When He's Right He's Right


A lot of things have contributed to this over the years, but there did used to be a time when at least to some degree there was a process of getting legislation through committees, then the full bodies, then a conference committee, then back to both for a final vote. Now basically everything is 2 or 3 way negotiation between the Leader, Speaker, and the White House. One contributing factor, though not the only one, is that the Leader and Speaker prefer it this way. And obviously that the White House has muscled in on the legislative task more and more appeals to them!
by Atrios at 10:00