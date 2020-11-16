Monday, November 16, 2020
Been Around This Block Before
Start with a good and doable idea, and people chip at it for all of the predictable reasons. There's a more progressive idea! This idea won't solve ALL the problems! This idea won't achieve something no one thought it would achieve! There's a better way to spend that much money! It must be targeted! Means tested! Get a good CBO score! Anything left at the other end of this process does little, costs more for what it delivers, and makes everybody mad. And all the people who make these arguments are not acting in good faith, and no one is obligated to pretend they are.
