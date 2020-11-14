BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ordered a statewide mask mandate and imposed several business restrictions late Friday in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has stressed the state’s hospital capacity.Maybe I'm dumb, but I'm pretty sure that most supposed restrictions on personal behavior are really just strong guidance. They signal to people that something is serious, and that will at least increase compliance. One can debate how and when to actually enforce various restrictions, but at least put up the big sign saying, "THE GOVERNOR SAYS DO THIS AND DON'T DO THAT."
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Better Late Than Never
But not much better!
by Atrios at 14:51