Monday, November 16, 2020

Better Late Than Never

Could've covered him like this the whole 4 years. It's (closer to) how they'll cover Biden.

I don't even say that because I think appropriate media coverage was the ONE QUICK TRICK to make voters hate Trump. It's because I think - and they would claim - their job is to try to communicate an accurate picture of things to readers, and not to regularly actively deceive them.

