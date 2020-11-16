Better Late Than Never

Could've covered him like this the whole 4 years. It's (closer to) how they'll cover Biden.
President Trump's tweet Monday sought to perpetuate the mathematically impossible and thoroughly debunked myth that he pulled out a victory from the election that definitively chose Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. #APFactCheck— AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) November 16, 2020
I don't even say that because I think appropriate media coverage was the ONE QUICK TRICK to make voters hate Trump. It's because I think - and they would claim - their job is to try to communicate an accurate picture of things to readers, and not to regularly actively deceive them.