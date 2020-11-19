Cross It Off

Developing next live at 5 on @wsbtv - @GaSecofState tells me the statewide audit results are in and there's "not a thimble full of difference" between the hand & manual recount. He says he has no doubt Joe Biden has won Georgia pic.twitter.com/9PO9C6t8Bu— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 19, 2020
A judge Trump appointed.
#BREAKING federal judge in Atlanta refuses Temporary Restraining Order to delay certification of Georgia's election results in Wood v. Raffensperger— Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 19, 2020