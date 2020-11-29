While I'm thinking about the psychology of people, it has occurred to me that there is a generation of people in DC (politics, media, associated) who were youngish and had their peak formative moment when they helped to kill a million people in Iraq. What a high that must have been (those of us who paid a lot of attention then know just how high out of their gourds they all were on their righteous crusade).
Imagine being 25 and convincing yourself that you saved the world by helping to blow the shit out of so many people. Habit forming high.
Those chemicals start hitting their brains again every time the opportunity to blow up some other country presents itself.
Every "humanitarian intervention" is just another big line of coke.