Done With Don

It probably could be playing out differently. If there was that respectable lawyer figure, some fossil everyone believed was a serious guy, if more Republican senators were screaming "fraud," or whatever, then the press would think they had to take all the bullshit seriously, and Sam Alito might be issuing random orders because lol why not.
Pretty clear that Biden's probably going to win soon, and it's also clear that all the friends of Donny Two Scoops have scurried away into the night.
Hopefully I'm not wrong! He might wriggle out of this one after all!