NOT MUCH TO BLOG ABOUT, is what I am saying.
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
ELECTION DAY DRAMA
There mostly isn't, at least none that matters. Sure if the Supremos step in and do what they want, which is to declare all Democrat votes illegal because We're A Republic Not a Democracy, that's a big story. The rest is turnout gossip, some voting, maybe some annoying but probably not important Republican court shenanigans, leaked exit polls (real or fake), the inevitable fights over whether polls can stay open late if necessary, etc. Not all unimportant, but generally elevating any of these particular stories gives them more importance than they should have and they'll hopefully be forgotten in hours anyway.
by Atrios at 10:21