Fox Is A Main Character In This Show

Fox News just cut away from @PressSec, saying the network could not in good conscience continue to air her false claims, for which she has provided no supporting evidence.— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) November 9, 2020
Fox News cuts out of McEnany— Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 9, 2020
Cavuto: "Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this." pic.twitter.com/0koLBJasl9