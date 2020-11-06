Friday, November 06, 2020

Fox News Was A Main Character In This Show

I get this, Trump got most of his information from the network. Major policy decisions could be made, or at least tweeted (not the same thing), because of something one of his Foxy Friends said.

But all the political journalists developed a weird habit of being a bit too interested in everything that was going on in conservative media. The other part of the "Trump's biggest supporters still support Trump" was "Trump supporting media outlets still support Trump."

This will almost inevitably continue. They won't be tweeting about Chris Hayes's reaction (or mine, haha) to Biden's State of the Union. They'll be wondering what Gateway Pundit thinks about it.

Spoiler: Gateway Pundit didn't like it!

by Atrios at 14:28