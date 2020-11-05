Just a trash person.
Claire McCaskill: "Whether you are talking guns or...abortion...or gay marriage and rights for 'transexuals' and other people who we as a party 'look after' and make sure they are treated fairly. As we circled the issues we left voters behind and Republicans dove in." pic.twitter.com/bMh9JALAxg— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) November 5, 2020
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Garbage Human
Claire McCaskill lost her election during a wave year because she refused to do any outreach to black people and campaigned on not being a "crazy democrat", and now she goes on the Lincoln Project Network to lecture other people on how to win by turning the bigotry up to 11.
by Atrios at 08:43