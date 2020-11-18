Gerontocracy

Aside from the small problem that perhaps an 80-year-old leadership team is maybe not entirely tune with the baggy pants and the Snapchats and the Justin Biebers that the kids today love (I, too, am out of touch), giving younger members of the House, and by younger members I mean people under 70, basically nothing to do and no hope for advancement has other consequences.
The lack of possible promotion into leadership isn't the only problem in the House. Most members really have *nothing to do* but fundraise and campaign. Important legislation doesn't really move through comittees. Oversight hearings? I kid. Earmarks are gone.
Ah, well, nevertheless.