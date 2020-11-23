Monday, November 23, 2020

He's America's Mayor

Trump's mushmelon is half TV memories that he can't distinguish from reality, so Rudy 911 is the noble hero that cable news built him up to be for his heroic act of walking and talking for the cameras on 9/11. It is probably taking him awhile to figure out that maybe Rudy is not quite that.
The president is concerned his team is comprised of “fools that are making him look bad,” said one source familiar with the thinking. Asked why he would not fire them, this person replied, in essence, who knows?
(It was 'who the fuck knows?')

The major problem is bad makeup.

Trump was also not pleased with the optics of the brown substance, presumed to be hair dye or a makeup product, dripping down Giuliani’s face during the nearly two-hour news conference Thursday, according to one of the sources familiar with the president’s reaction.
