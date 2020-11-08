How Will We Explain It To The Children

One thing about getting older (there are so many things) is you realize how difficult it is to truly communicate the full dimensions of what were current events to you to the Young People 10 years later. There just isn't any easy way to explain what living through a moment is like, and I think this is highlighted by the ephemerality of various internet memes which capture a moment and become incomprensible a year later.
You'll need an entire book to explain Four Seasons Total Landscaping to people, something which is instantly hilarious right now.