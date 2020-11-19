But he is pretty quiet (I don't want to say totally because I can't know I'm aware of everything) about the enablers across the Republican party at all levels. If this ever ends none of them will have played any role.
It's been more than two weeks of false claims and failed lawsuits -- and now an effort to steal Electoral College votes through desperate maneuvers. No country will ever again take seriously U.S. State Department statements on the need for the loser to honor election results. https://t.co/haefwTgKqi— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 19, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
I Bet Mr. Pinocchio Is A Goldfish
Normally subdued-against-Republicans bothsidesalwaysdoit Glenn Kessler obviously has decided he can be direct about Trump and those in his immediate orbit.
by Atrios at 12:36