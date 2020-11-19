Thursday, November 19, 2020

I Bet Mr. Pinocchio Is A Goldfish

Normally subdued-against-Republicans bothsidesalwaysdoit Glenn Kessler obviously has decided he can be direct about Trump and those in his immediate orbit. But he is pretty quiet (I don't want to say totally because I can't know I'm aware of everything) about the enablers across the Republican party at all levels. If this ever ends none of them will have played any role.
by Atrios at 12:36