Lame Duck Morning Thread

Not that there's any hope of constructive action, but perhaps reporters could spend less time worrying about the emotional state of My President and the fee fees of his supporters, and more time noticing that by the end of the week there will almost certainly be over 150,000 new daily cases of Covid. That's a conservative guess.
Europe largely beat it and then fucked up and wouldn't crack down once cases started climbing again. Many European countries are doing a lot worse than
many states our worst states at the moment. Give it 10 days.