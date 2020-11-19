In affidavits signed on Wednesday evening, the two GOP members of the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers allege that they were improperly pressured into certifying the election and accused Democrats of reneging on a promise to audit votes in Detroit.If it ever gets to the Supreme Court, Sam Alito would certainly be on board with the "someone called the nice white people racists so Trump wins, QED" argument.
“I rescind my prior vote,” Monica Palmer, the board’s chairwoman, wrote in an affidavit reviewed by The Washington Post. “I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.”
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Morning Thread
Michigan's Lord and Lady Kleagle can't stop won't stop.
by Atrios at 06:00