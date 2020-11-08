Morning Thread

It seems like things are going to work out as they should, but I have no doubt that the corrupt elements in the judiciary, all the way up to the Supreme Court, would have done what they could if reality and the Trump campaign could have provided them with the tiniest of excuses. The uncertainty they created over Pennsylvania's extended ballot receipt date, instead of just ruling one way or another definitively, showed that. "We'll knock it down if it'll help Trump" was the point.
Hope to be wrong, but "Democrat laws and executive orders are unconstitutinal" will be the new normal going forward. Not that there will be any laws of note if Mitch stays in charge, but expansive notions of executive power are going to disappear. Or any notions of it.