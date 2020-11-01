Joseph R. Biden Jr. holds a clear advantage over President Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, bolstered by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to be turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots, mainly for the Democrat.Conservatives are always good at pushing "WE'RE WINNING" storylines, and one of them has been that they've been super awesome at finding a bunch of MAGAs who didn't vote in 2016 and getting them registered. I have a hard time believing this lot is organized about anything, except perhaps taking huge cuts of campaign funds for themselves, but one never knows! This poll doesn't support that.
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Poll Pron
Try to avoid, because what's the point two days out, but I guess I can't help myself.
by Atrios at 12:00