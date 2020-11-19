Mayor Rahm Emanuel and entrepreneur Elon Musk strolled into a room that for a decade has been a subterranean symbol of Chicago's high-speed rail boondoggle, and declared the infamous station a key part of a futuristic downtown-to-O'Hare transit system.Also he covered up a murder so he should just be in prison himself.
After pausing for a crowd of cameramen and gawkers recording footage of them touring the unfinished Loop CTA "superstation," the two officially announced plans Thursday for an express connection between O'Hare International Airport and downtown using the billionaire Musk's untested technology.
If the system, which the mayor repeatedly referred to only as the letter "X," succeeds, Chicago would rocket itself to the forefront of mass transportation's next wave, Emanuel said.
"Chicago is always on the cutting edge, Chicago is always looking over the horizon to see what's next," Emanuel said. He placed Musk's plan to whisk riders from downtown to O'Hare in 12 minutes among other great civic projects in Chicago history.
Rahmbo And The Space Karen
I can take assholes, I can take people with bad opinions (opinions at odds with mine), I can take people more conservative than I'd like, but I cannot take appointing this dumbass to run the SUPERTRAIN department. At least appoint people who can fake being smart about the thing they are in charge of.
