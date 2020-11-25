Amazon Web Services (AWS), a core provider of internet infrastructure services, is going through a major outage today, and the service's spotty uptime is now causing huge issues at thousands of other online services across the internet. Almost all major cloud-based software app that rely on AWS for their backend are currently impacted, from Adobe Spark to Roku, and from Flickr to Autodesk. ... Among the sites who are reporting issues on the DownDetector page are services like Ring, Prime Music, Pokemon Go, Roku, MeetUp.com, League of Legends, Anchestry.com, Chime, and others.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Some Obvious Flaws In Concept Here
Shouldn't be able to blow a circuit in Idaho (I know this is exaggeration) and take down doorbells across the country.
