Something's Extremely Bogus

Genius man should know that the PCR tests do have a high false negative rate, but not a high false positive one. Elon's been on the "this is all a bit of a scam" boat even after his brilliant predictions. He'd take a sharpie to a hurricane map, too, to somehow prove himself fucking right.
Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020