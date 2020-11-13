Friday, November 13, 2020

Something's Extremely Bogus

Genius man should know that the PCR tests do have a high false negative rate, but not a high false positive one. Elon's been on the "this is all a bit of a scam" boat even after his brilliant predictions. He'd take a sharpie to a hurricane map, too, to somehow prove himself fucking right.
by Atrios at 11:00