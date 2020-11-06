The Maga Threat

Two Virginia men connected to a Hummer displaying stickers for the QAnon conspiracy movement are expected to face firearms charges for carrying guns without proper permits outside the Convention Center, where ballots were being counted for the presidential election, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Police have not released their identifies, but one of the men is a cofounder of a veterans group supporting President Donald Trump, The Inquirer has learned.
Outlaw said at a news conference Friday that a tipster told FBI agents in Norfolk, Va., Thursday that individuals were headed from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia with weapons, and that they were traveling in a silver Hummer, information police in Philadelphia relayed to officers deployed near the Convention Center.
Wow, the Qanon terror car is still parked on 13th street. And Gritty has sent a message. pic.twitter.com/xB3aVePKLC— Randy LoBasso (@RandyLoBasso) November 6, 2020