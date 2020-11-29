The People Must Not Know

While there may have been some additional emphasis on this stuff for lower courts recently, especially for election-related cases, this isn't really a new phenomenon. It's standard for Supreme Court rulings and any major lower court rulings. More than that, even if journalists haven't always been inclined to do it themselves, the Republicans they quote have long blasted "the 9th circuit" or "Clinton judges" or whatever they thought was useful at the time to undermine judges and to discredit what they are doing. Now that Democrats/Democrat-aligned people are more likely to do the same people are actually noticing!
It’s a huge failing of the media. Needs to stop. https://t.co/EtgGx302aZ— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) November 28, 2020
This impulse comes from a desire to maintain the perceived purity of the priesthood, as the biggest danger isn't what crimes the priests are committing, it's that the people might lose faith in them.