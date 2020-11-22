“This ruling follows a series of procedural losses for President Trump’s campaign. On Friday, the state of Georgia certified the victory of Joe Biden after a hand recount of paper ballots confirmed the conclusion of the initial electronic count. Michigan lawmakers rejected the apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors. These developments, together with the outcomes in the rest of the nation, confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States."apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors" is pretty straightforward.
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Thwart
I'm not one to give people credit for doing the bare minimum they should be doing - something too often demanded of us from our petulant leaders - but this is notable from Toomey.
