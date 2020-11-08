We Don't Have To Talk About Whatever Republicans Want Us To Talk About Every Day

Watched a lot of CNN yesterday, and it seemed like they snapped out of it, but their first impulse was WHAT ABOUT THE REPUBLICANS AND TALK TO US JOHN KASICH AND OVER TO YOU RICK SANTORUM. Eventually they covered the actual story of the day, which was that Joe Biden won and there was much rejoicing throughout the land. For one day, Democrats were the protagonists.
That kind of coverage is jarring, because it's so rare.
I know Tapper broke awhile ago over Covid, but this was pretty good:
TAPPER: He's not a seven-year-old kid who lost an ice skating competition and we all need to understand that feelings have been hurt and, you know, that there's some maturation that we shouldn't expect. He is a 74-year-old president of the United States and he lost re- election. And you know what? That's okay. That happens. It happened to George H.W. Bush, it happened to Jimmy Carter. It's happened to nine other or eight other previous presidents and he's the 11th to not be reelected. His emotional needs, frankly, are irrelevant. And I don't think that we should -- I mean, I think we should note it because it's historical, but I don't think we need to bend over backwards and pretend that the country moving on and MAGA nation moving on depends upon what Joe Biden does. Like Joe Biden is going to do what he can. And if a chunk of the leaders of the Republican Party want to drag the nation down with them, that's up to them.