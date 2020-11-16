In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.That was always the plan, try to toss mail ballots in places where too many black people vote.
Monday, November 16, 2020
What Happened To Lindsey Graham???
He was always an amoral monster, like every other Republican political reporters push on us.
by Atrios at 16:43