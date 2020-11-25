By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.Which is to say that your family supported the guy because you were quite happy for him to fuck everybody else over.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Who Did You Think He Was
As far as I know Raffensperger has done everything he was supposed to do, meaning he did his job, so I guess yay him for that, but whatever you think of Trump, one rather obvious thing is he will fuck over absolutely anyone for the slightest thing.
by Atrios at 10:16