Denver's mayor apologized on Wednesday for traveling out of state to visit his family for Thanksgiving, in a statement that came on the same day that he urged residents to "stay home as much as you can." Health experts have repeatedly asked Americans not to travel for the holiday, warning that it could lead to a severe spike in coronavirus cases and further tax an already overburdened healthcare system.I know Republican lawmakers are going around the country having "cough in each other's mouths" parties to Own The Libs, but, yes, I do expect more from Team D.
Thursday, November 26, 2020
With Great Power Comes At Least Very Small Responsibilities
The inability of our elites to even fake it occasionally is just maddening.
by Atrios at 08:30