A VICTORY FOR PROGRESSIVES (OR 'THE LEFT')

I keep seeing various Biden appointees labeled this way. I'm not interested in arguing one way or another on any particular person, but in general I stare at 'all this' and wonder, just what are the other people about in the imagination of the person describing it that way. A victory for the status quo? Trump minus the hard edges and extreme personal corruption with some more West Wing cosplay?
It's like "nudge things a little bit in the right direction and maybe ameliorate the plague apocalypse" is a MASSIVE VICTORY FOR PROGRESSIVES and, well, yes, I guess so?