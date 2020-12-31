Ah, Well, Nevertheless

As for full autonomy, Musk noted: "the software problem should not be minimized." He continued that, "it's a very difficult software problem." Still, he promised that Teslas will be capable of self-driving by the end of this year and self-driving robo-taxis will be on the road in 2020. Also, in two years, the company will be making cars without steering wheels or pedals at all.April 2020:
Musk hopes to undercut Uber and Lyft with the cost per mile of a robo-taxi being less than $.18 a mile. Typical ride sharing costs are $2 to $3 a mile.
"If you fast forward a year, maybe a year three months, we'll have over a million robo-taxis on the road."
Number of Teslas robotaxis: 0.
Functionality still looking good for this year. Regulatory approval is the big unknown.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2020