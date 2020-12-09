All Lawyering Is Good In Precisely The Same Way

And this whole "IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO CRITICIZE LAWYERS" stuff is coming from them only when elite lawyers are being criticized. Republicans spent decades attacking "trial lawyers," who were quite often the people suing the child slavers, not the ones defending them, and this principled defense was much more muted.
The Neal Katyal position seems to be that it would be wrong to be a concentration camp guard, but there is nothing wrong with, in fact nothing more noble than, being on the legal team arguing the constitutionality of the concentration camps. The more highly paid the better.
That's a position, I guess. Not one the rest of us have to respect, though.