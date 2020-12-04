There was some grim amusement watching the financial crisis unfold in 2008. Not the crisis itself, but the media/cnbc-influenced coverage. Hard to believe now, but until about 5 seconds after they didn't stop Lehman from going under, THERE MUST BE NO BAILOUTS THAT WOULD BE SOCIAMALISM was the dominant narrative. And then Lehman crashed and everyone in the financial world realized they were next and...
We'll never not have a major bailout of the financial sector again, and the financial sector has been expanded to include all major stock indices.
As for the rest of us..