Vice President Mike Pence has been a go-to fundraising draw for the president’s campaign, and since October, no more than a day passed without his name emblazoning a fundraising email for the Trump reelect.Pence betting on abandoning Trump instead of embracing him! We'll soon find out which journalists he was a good source for (the ones that write his rehab pieces).
But that changed late last month. Since Nov. 25, not a single fundraising email from the Trump campaign or its Republican National Committee fundraising account has featured Pence’s name in the “from” field. And this week, that Republican National Committee joint fundraising committee, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, made another subtle change: a handful of its emails swapped out the official Trump-Pence campaign logo for one featuring just the president’s name.
Thursday, December 03, 2020
Betrayal
Hey, MAGAs, Pence isn't standing by his man.
by Atrios at 08:26