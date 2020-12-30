Perhaps you, dear readers, are among the few people in the country who won't be surprised at how everyone around Trump is just given a pass about hundreds of thousands of dead people, with everything they did and said in service of that goal "forgotten" as they are integrated into the upper echelons of polite DC society (media, government, the propaganda shops we called 'think tanks,' regular slots on our finer public affairs shows like Meet the Press).
Didn't expect anyone to care about Iraqis, but a lot of US troops died for that bullshit, and everyone came out of that a hero, too.