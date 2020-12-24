In switching four years ago from the politics beat to become The Times' first daily audio host, Barbaro has evolved into one of the newspaper's most recognizable stars. The Times says more than four million listeners download his podcast each day. It has won the paper new awards, subscribers and revenues.
Privately, Barbaro repeatedly pressed at least four journalists Friday to temper their critiques of The Times and how they framed what happened. I know, because I was one of them.
So was NPR host and former Middle East correspondent Lulu Garcia-Navarro, whom he admonished to demonstrate restraint and warned was hurting the feelings of people at the newspaper.
Washington Post media critic Eric Wemple also received multiple direct messages from Barbaro, especially about his use of the world "retract" on Twitter to describe what happened.
Feelings
How are NYT people real.
